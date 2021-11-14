Hazard favours Chelsea return

Real Madrid attacker, Eden Hazard would jump at the chance of returning to Chelsea.

After a poor two seasons with Real Madrid, it’s been raised inside the board room that the Belgian should be moved on in 2022.

And according to Hazard confidant Gilles De Bilde, a return to Stamford Bridge would be the favoured option.

He revealed to HLN: “I think Hazard would prefer to return to Chelsea.”

In response, former Belgium striker Marc Degryse said, “Are you crazy! Can you see (Thomas) Tuchel yelling, ‘Eden! Vite! Run back!’ And then he: ‘Huh? They’re already on the other side, trainer, I’m not running back, you know’.”