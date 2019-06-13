Eden Hazard signed on the dotted line and posed with a Real Madrid shirt for the first time as he was officially unveiled by the club on Thursday evening.

The Belgian passed his medical earlier in the day before his official unveiling at night.

Wearing a pristine grey suit, Hazard sat down next to Real president Florentino Perez ahead of addressing the media and the supporters for the first time since completing his £150 million move from Chelsea.

The Belgian attacker completed his £150 million move last week, subject to completing a medical, and was pictured arriving at La Moraleja University Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Footage shows Hazard, who will wear the club’s iconic No 7 jersey, arriving at the hospital in a car and then getting out to greet the waiting supporters.

The former Chelsea star is the fifth summer signing by Real. He will be joined at the club by fellow new boys Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.

The Belgium star became the club’s record-signing when his move from Chelsea was finally concluded last Friday.

The club are attempting to break their attendance record for a player presentation.