‘Having sex with another woman is not cheating’ + video

Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, popularly know as IK Ogbonna, says cheating is not having sex with another woman as commonly perceived.

The actor, who is married with a child to Columbian model, Sonia Morales, said that contrary to the common perception of cheating by people, cheating is when there is evidence of emotional attachment and feelings with someone else other than your significant other.

The actor gave a candid and down to earth definition about infidelity in relationships during an interview with BroadwayTV.

Ogbonna also said he had never cheated on his wife because he was too busy with work and constructive things to make his family better.

He said cheating is not in a man’s DNA as the general perception implies.

Ogbonna said, “Cheating is when there is evidence of emotional attachment and feelings with someone else other than your significant other.

“Cheating is not even having sex with a woman, that is one mistake people make. Cheating is when you find yourself developing feelings for someone.

“Let me explain if a man finds himself in a situation where he sleeps with a woman for 30minutes and he’s done and dusted and then you move on with life.

“That ceases to exist the second it ended. You only just broke your marital vows, that’s not cheating.

“Cheating is when you start sharing the 100 per cent of you with someone.

“I am not talking about sex.

“I am talking about giving the person extra time, chatting moments.”

