Have you set your targets for next year?, by Ola Emmanuel

Motorola is a known brand. Few years back, the brand controlled the mobile industry with a market share as high as 50 per cent of the cell phone handsets. In 1995, Motorola had the opportunity to enter the digital market early, but the company passed up the chance by holding on to the analog designs already adjudged to be archaic by consumers. Within a period of four years, the brand’s market share slumped to about 17 per cent. Motorola attempted to improve its market control with the Nigerian market with a handset nicknamed “pure-water” by the consumers when the country newly embraced GSM. Even a well established global brand can miss it if it fails to plan properly.

There was a time in the life of Nokia that the company surrendered to reality, in its attempt to come out with a smartphone.

Though a leading brand in the manufacturing of mobile devices, Nokia was off-mark with ‘Symbian OS’ smartphone operating system (various smartphone companies criticised the performance of Symbian’s default web browser; and recommended alternative browser at that time). The brand later approached Microsoft to produce operating systems for its smartphones.

When you run a business over a period of time without a specific aim or target in mind, you may be operating like someone walking on the street without a definite destination. Such a person may be trekking and sweating profusely, yet she doesn’t know where she is going! You can call that aimless wandering – full of action, yet without any effect. So it is if an entrepreneur runs his or her business without a definite goal or set target to be achieved over a particular period.

So far this far, some businesses might be ‘making it’ (so to say) without a plan, but the performances would have been better if the businesses work with specific purposes and targets. And who says these plan-less businesses will always have their ways in future without good plans? Here we are: you have another opportunity to begin the new year on a better and more determined note. What would you like to see in your business in the next twelve months? How are you going to get it established? What performance do you pray to record during the year? How do you get it achieved?

A business owner who sells just one product (a mono-product business), his or her business is exposed to a future dotted with uncertainties. The product may become outdated or new technology pushes him/her out of business. Without a good vision, goal, target and plan, he may soon realise that customers are no longer buying his product; and before long, he is out of business. He may not be able to blame anybody, not even the country or government as some are wont to do. Where he finds himself in business is an outcome of operating like a blind, care-free business owner. If some relatively big businesses can run out of patronage due to lack of proper visioning and action planning, how much more a micro or small business?

Running a growing and thriving business is a function of proper visioning, goal and/or target setting, strategic planning, work planning, and deployment of right stimulus. As a small or medium scale business owner, you need to see a vision for the business in the next twelve months. So, what is your vision for the next one year? What are the goals and targets for the business during this period? If you see your business making a net profit of N60 million, you should be able to understand how the business performance should look like to enable you achieve it. On average, your business is targeting to make an average of N5 million every month for you to hit N60 million in a year. But you should lay your hands on information such as, ‘What month or months will patronages be at lower ebb and what month or months patronages will be high?’ Don’t say your business is not seasonally-affected: even food business gets higher patronage at a particular time than the other.

. Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant. He works with a team of international consultants to conceptualise and plan agribusiness and housing projects. As a certified trainer authorised to use the International Labour Organisation’s enterprise development modules, he trains entrepreneurs and organises workshops and seminars for potential and practising entrepreneurs as well as business managers and cooperatives. He also speaks and facilitates at leadership and management workshops on invitation. His book, Business Planning Made Easy: Step by Step Guide On How To Turn Your Idea To Profitable Business’ is the latest of the books authored by him. Tel.: +234(0)9068602954 (call and sms), +234(0)8023257707 (whatsApp only).





