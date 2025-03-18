Harvard alumnus congratulates new CSO to Borno Government House 

An alumnus of Harvard University and prominent member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Engr. Abdullahi Hashim, has congratulated Ashigar Baba Kulbu over his appointment as the Chief Security Officer for the Borno State Government House, Maiduguri by Governor Babagana Zulum.

The Harvard alumnus, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, said Kulbu’s appointment was well deserved.

The CSO-Police for the Borno State Government House is a Superintendent of Police.

Speaking on Kulbu’s appointment, Hashim said his appointment is a recognition of his selfless service to humanity, adding that he is optimistic that he will live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in him.

Hashim, who is also a member of Nigerian Society of Engineers, said: “Congratulations to SP Ashigar Baba Kulbuon his well-deserved appointment as Chief Security Officer (CSO – Police) at Government House Maiduguri!

“We are very optimistic that your dedication and experience will be invaluable in this important role for better tomorrow as you have what it takes to excel in your new post.

“We pray that Allah blesses your new position and gives you the ability to discharge your duties with wisdom and excellence. We have no doubt that you will live up to expectations and take the place to greater heights.”

