Harmony Holdings gets new GMD

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has appointed Dr. Shehu Kuranga Mohammed as the new Group Managing Director for Harmony Holding Limited, a company owned by Kwara Government.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The governor also appointed, Prof. Kenneth Adeyemi as Board Chairman of HHL.

Ahmed said that the appointments followed the expiration of the two months extension tenure of the Governing Board and Management of HHL to wind up its operations.

Prior to his appointment, Mohammed was the MD/CEO of Skills First Consulting, Ltd.

He started his career in 1980 at Bayero University, Kano as Graduate Assistant with the Department of Management Sciences and grew through the ranks to Co-coordinator, Post Graduate Studies, in Management Programme at the institution.

He then moved into the banking sector in 1991 as Deputy Manager, Corporate Development & New Products Division, ICON Limited, (Merchant Bankers), Lagos and then as Assistant General Manager & Head, Corporate Planning Department, Bank of the North Limited, Head Office, Kano.

Until 2017, he was the Executive Director, Keystone Bank, Abuja.

Mohammed hails from Ilorin West Local Government Area of the State.