Hardship will soon end, Nigeria’s best days ahead, Ooni declares

The Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II has declared that Nigeria is on the verge of experiencing a new dawn despite the current economic and social challenges facing the nation.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday shortly after moving to his ancestral home as part of the 2025 Olojo Festival rites, the revered monarch expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the success of the festival, describing it as a global celebration of hope and renewal.

The Ooni noted that the Olojo Festival is not just a cultural heritage of the Yoruba people but a universal symbol of authority, restoration, and divine intervention.

He said the festival serves as a reminder that even in difficult times, Nigerians should remain hopeful for better days ahead.

According to him, “This Olojo has given us a sample of appreciation. It is a global festival, a festival of thanksgiving. The day that the day comes out across the universe, we celebrate it here in the ancient city of Ile-Ife. It gives us hope that our condition as a nation is turning around.”

Ooni Ogunwusi commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in steering the ship of the country through turbulent waters, stressing that God Almighty has been standing behind Nigerian leaders in resolving disputes and stabilizing governance.

He expressed optimism that the economic challenges, hardship, and security threats confronting Nigerians are gradually giving way to progress, adding that positive transformations will manifest in the coming years.

“All the hardship, difficulties, and challenges Nigerians are facing are turning around for good. Between a year and five years from now, we will begin to experience new life, and all lost glory will be restored. This is the dew of hope that change is coming,” Ooni declared.

The Ooni further assured that Nigeria’s economy will soon bounce back and that lost opportunities in governance, security, and development will be recovered, thereby bringing relief to citizens across the country.

While emphasizing the need for patience, the royal father called on Nigerians to remain united, prayerful, and supportive of the government’s efforts, stating that renewal and progress cannot be achieved overnight but require collective resilience.

The festival, which attracts visitors from across the globe, witnessed a massive turnout of tourists, dignitaries, politicians, and traditional rulers who converged on Ile-Ife to celebrate alongside the Yoruba people.

The Olojo Festival, regarded as one of the most ancient and spiritually significant Yoruba festivals, symbolizes the creation of the world and the manifestation of daylight after primordial darkness. It is traditionally marked by prayers for peace, prosperity, and progress in the land.

Ooni Ogunwusi concluded by urging leaders at all levels to remain steadfast, transparent, and accountable to the people, assuring that Nigeria’s best days lie ahead if all stakeholders work in unity and faith.