Hardship protest: Tinubu to address Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 7am.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The statement was titled: “President Tinubu to address the nation.”

It is expected that President Tinubu will address the agitations of those protesting about hunger in the land.

The protest, which commenced on August 1, 2024, is expected to last until August 10, 2024.

The protesters, however, said if the President does not address them, the action will last longer than the projected 10 days.

Ngelale urged television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

The statement added: “The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day.”

Post Views: 45