Hardship: 25-year-old man kills self in Osun

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man, Joseph Abodunrin, has taken his own life at the Dagbolu community in Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State due to the cost of living in the country.

Joseph, who had celebrated his 25th birthday on February 6, 2025, allegedly claimed the economic hardship was taking a toll on his mental health.

His cousin, Abodunrin Grace, confirmed the tragic incident on Thursday via her X handle, describing him as a supportive figure who concealed his struggles behind smiles.

She wrote, “I still feel shattered, many words but unprocessed. You were the best brother. You encouraged us all, but you went to voice out in a space we couldn’t think of.

“You hid it all from us. You went about with fake laughter and smiles. Now we can’t get over it.

“He is my cousin (man is just a big brother). None of our laments can bring him back; the tagging is too much! I personally have been too strong.

“It’s no one’s fault. Please, if there’s one or two, please, please try to heal. It is needed. We’re all striving! It’s not easy for anyone.

“A little brief: With the expansion of lifestyle, economy, culture, arts, and all other life-based sectors!! Being sane and mentally stable is the only thing that can keep making all said work!!!Prioritize your Mental wellbeing.”

Before his demise, Joseph had repeatedly made tweets revealing that he would have taken his life, but for his siblings, whom he encouraged to live.

He took to his account on January 31, 2025, saying, “If not for my siblings, I would not commit suicide. Those younglings are still full of optimism, hope, and dreams that I don’t want to squash with the news of my death.

Quoting the same tweet on March 24, the day the 25-year-old ended it all, he in a series of tweets wrote, “I’m sorry I failed you guys, I couldn’t just do it anymore… No matter how I explain it. You won’t understand!!!

“I hope y’all find it in you to keep fighting, hopeful, never negotiating your dreams, and to finally and eventually thrive.

“That is my last wish. In everything, I give glory to God. I ran my race, and I gave it everything I had. Finally passing on the baton.

“Nothing much to say again…My passwords are in the first page of my diary. Goodbye!”

On March 9, he also queried his decision on not fast-tracking his suicide mission, stressing, “I have asked myself several times why I should fight and keep fighting to stay alive, and I have not gotten any meaningful answer ever since. I really don’t see any reason to continue here.”

Then, he further wrote, “But March is a decision month. None of what I am experiencing and feeling is not my fault…(sic) I didn’t create myself, no power over the gene I inherited or the parents I was born through…I have tried to seek help, but absolutely made it worse…I’m practicing self-compassion through this whole process, regardless of whatever decision I make.”

Despite Joseph sharing the location of his suicide, his body had not been recovered at the time of this report.

The location he mentioned, ‘Dagbolu,’ was no longer active.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, ASP Akeem Adeoye, claimed he was not aware of incident while promising to get back if there is any development.

“I am not aware of it. Maybe the family does not want it out. But I will let you know about any development,” he said.

