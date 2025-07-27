Hard work pays, Dabiri-Erewa, other advise youths at diaspora summit 

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has urged Nigerian youths to embrace hard work, discipline and dignity, saying these values open doors to success.

Speaking on Day Two of the 2025 National Diaspora Day Youth Empowerment Summit, she shared her personal journey from journalism to national leadership.

“As a journalist at NTA, I did my job well and was proud of it. That hard work got me nominated for a Harvard course, thanks to the then Rev. Father Kukah. Though the fee was $10,000, Arcor Group sponsored me. That changed my life,” she said.

After Harvard, she left Newsline on NTA and entered into politics. With support from Senator Remi Tinubu and encouragement from now President Bola Tinubu, she contested and won a seat in the House of Representatives, serving for 12 years before becoming SSA on Diaspora and later NiDCOM boss.

“My hard work earned me respect. Wherever you are, work hard and carry yourself with dignity,” Dabiri-Erewa told the youth.

Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, thanked the NIDCOM boss for always involving the youth. “Commitment is the key to success,” he said, urging youth to stay focused and believing in their potential.

Speaking in the same vein was Hon. Bobby Digi-Olisa from New York, who urged youths to know themselves and take bold steps.

Similarly, Prof. Fene Osakwe advised youth to always make Nigeria proud wherever they find themselves.

On migration, Alex Oturu from National Commission For Refugees and Migration warned that overstaying visas or ignoring travel rules can make one an irregular migrant. He also cautioned youths on the risks of human trafficking.

Ms Pelumi Nubi, who drove from London to Lagos, encouraged youths to dream big despite challenges. “Start with what you have and trust yourself,” she said.

Miss Diaspora Nigeria-USA, Oyemen Ehikhamhen, also shared how the arts gave her purpose and confidence. “My crown is not just beauty — it’s a symbol of power and storytelling,” she said.

Twelve students were awarded laptops, with six overall science students sponsored by Arcor Group. Six desktops were also given to the schools, while others won laptops through a raffle draw.

The summit, which was part of the activities lined up for National Diaspora Day, continues to inspire youth to lead, innovate, and contribute to Nigeria’s growth, at home and abroad.

