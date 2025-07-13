Hard drugs in microwaves, lipsticks recovered by NDLEA + Videos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in microwaves imported from Thailand and wraps of cocaine built into ladies’ lipsticks going to Guinea at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Loud consignment was part of a cargo that came in two tranches on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Based on credible intelligence, the cargo was subjected to thorough search during which 23 parcels of loud weighing 11.3kg concealed in new microwaves were recovered on July 7, 2025.

A suspect, Ezenwegbu Chike, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Barely a week after a total of 420grams of cocaine factory fitted in 84 pieces of female lipsticks heading to the UK were seized at a courier company in Lagos, NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the Lagos airport have intercepted another consignment of cocaine built into ladies’ lipsticks as part of a cargo containing hair attachments, face powder, and other items heading to Malabo, Guinea.

No less than 400grams of cocaine and phenacetine, a cutting agent, were recovered from the lipsticks when dismantled, while a businessman at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos, Ezeikwelume Prince Afam, was arrested on July 11, 2025 in connection with the seizure.

