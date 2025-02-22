Hard drugs: Imo reads riot act to nightclubs, lounges

The Imo State Government has read the riot act to hoteliers and operators of nightclubs to desist from enabling the use of hard drugs in their premises.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, Ezechukwu Obonna.

According to Obonna in the statement on Saturday, the state government has observed that hard drugs, especially cannabis, popularly called loud, are now being freely sold and consumed in public places, especially in lounges and nightclubs in the state, as if it is no longer prohibited by law.

He warned operators of nightclubs and lounges to immediately put an end to the consumption and sale of hard drugs, particularly in their business areas.

He said that any establishment found to be enabling or permitting the use of hard drugs would face severe consequences.

Also Read:

Obonna said: “The government is issuing this stern warning to lounge and nightclub owners across the state to note that government will no longer tolerate the use of private businesses as havens for illicit drug use.

“We urge all lounge and nightclub owners to take responsibility for ensuring their patrons are not engaging in illicit activities.

“The Imo State Government is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its citizens, and we will not hesitate to take action against those who compromise this effort.”

Obonna added that the International Narcotics Control Board had expressed concerns about the growing trend of drug use and its impact on public health.

According to the aide of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Government is taking proactive steps to address this issue and ensure a safer, healthier environment for all citizens.

He added: “We appeal to all lounge and nightclub owners to cooperate with the government in this effort and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.

“Together, we can create a safer, more responsible tourism and entertainment industry in Imo.”

Post Views: 1