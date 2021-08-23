HAPAwards holds October

Organisers of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) have announced that the 2021 edition will hold in October in the United States.

The award recognises outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments in the field of music, film, comedy, and fashion.

A highlight of the award ceremony is a business dinner, holding October 22 to 24, which is expected to bring together consummate entrepreneurs all over the world, including Africans, to showcase their businesses and share their success stories.

Convener of the dinner and one of the organisers of the awards, Monica Omorodion Swaida, said that this year, HAPA is collaborating with a top Hollywood plastic surgeon to do a give-away.

“A plastic surgery worth $25,000 is happening in Hollywood. This is open to anyone. All they need do is pay an entry fee of $25. The winner will be announced live at the event,” she said.

Monica, one of the few Africans in the world of insurance in the USA, brings her expertise to the HAPA international business roundtable.

Also a Nollywood filmmaker and muti-talented artiste, Monica said that HAPA is currently accepting films and music and other works of art, while admonishing content owners to take advantage of the entry window as submission closes soon.

HAPAwards is a unique show that showcases Africanism and presents African films to Hollywood.

Monica has introduced various notable stars from Nigeria to HAPAward.

Her goal is to bridge the gap by making untapped opportunities in Africa known to the world through the world of business.