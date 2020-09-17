The Christian Association of Nigeria Oyo State Chapter, has advised its members to handle political issues with care while actively participating in politics.

The state Chairman of CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan.

Akinyemiju also said that the members should avoid actions and utterances that could heat up the polity.

The chairman advised the members to pray more for the country to overcome novel coronavirus pandemic and other challenges.

He urged them to continue to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 prevention protocols during church services and all other times.

On some provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020, being criticised by religious groups and nongovernmental organisations for allegedly being repressive, Akinyemiju urged the members to refrain from talking about it as directed by the CAN National Headquarters.

He noted the Federal Government had directed that CAN should make a presentation to the National Assembly on what it would want regarding the Act.

“President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo have called on CAN to go through its lawyers, identify all grey areas of the law, to be sent to the National Assembly and presidency for necessary amendments.

“Anyone who wants to talk on the issue of CAMA can do so as an individual, not as representing CAN,’’ the chairman said.