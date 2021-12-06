Handball: Nigeria’s Saidu elected Secretary-General of CHNA

An Executive Board Member of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Jubil Saidu, has been elected as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Handball Nations Association.

Saidu, who is the North Central representative on the HFN board, was elected unopposed to lead the administrative affairs of the governing body of handball for English-speaking countries globally.

Samuel Ocheho, HFN President, in a congratulatory message, expressed his delight that the election had put Nigeria on the global map of handball as a country taking her place in sports governance.

He added that Saidu was deserving of the post on the global scene as he has contributed his quota in repositioning handball in Nigeria in terms of the development of the game at the grassroots.

Ocheho said: “I am very delighted that my brother, Jibril Saidu, has been elected as the Secretary-General of the CHNA.

“This feat calls for celebrations not just for the handball family but the entire nation as the victory has placed Nigeria on the global handball map as a country that is taking her place in the governance of the sport.

“Saidu has done a whole lot and is still doing much more in repositioning handball in Nigeria and is deserving of the post.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Handball family, I want to congratulate Saidu for making Nigeria proud and I also charge him to continue to be a great ambassador of our great country in his new post.”

Saidu will take over from another Nigerian, Major General Ishola Williams (retd), who has been the pioneer Secretary-General

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the CHNA is the governing body for handball in the British Commonwealth.

Established in Salford, England in 1985 to try to get handball into the Commonwealth Games, the association strives to develop the game in member-states.

Also, the CHNA oversees the interests of English-speaking nations in the International Handball Federation.