The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Samuel Ocheho, has declared that the HFN is committed to make the game bigger this year.

Ocheho, in his New Year message, said the HFN had put all logistics in place to ensure that the federation’s vision for the year was actualised.

He said: “On behalf of the Nigeria Handball family, I want to wish all stakeholder of handball in Nigeria a happy New Year.

“We hope to do much better than last year in ensuring that the vision and aspirations of the federation in the continued developmental growth of handball in the country is met.”

While reiterating the activities on HFN calendar for the year 2021, he urged stakeholders to work with the federation in repositioning the game.

He said: “I urged all stakeholders to continue to support the federation as we embark on activities that will continue to aid the development of sports in Nigeria.”

The HFN President also called on other corporate organisations to come on board and assist in growing the sport than before.