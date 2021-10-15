Hand washing Day: Delta Soap kicks off handwash campaign

To commemorate the Global Handwashing Day, leading FMCG brand, Orange Group, has announced the #PassTheSoapChallenge #DeltaWashYourHandChallenge

The challenge, which will reach millions of Nigerians on social media platforms, kicks off on the 15th of October and will run through till the 31st of October 2021.

“Handwashing has always been a central element of basic hygiene and since the Covid-19 pandemic, its significance as one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of a virus is even more crucial,” Orange Group Media and Communications Director, Uchenna Ezenna- Gboneme stated.

“With The #PassTheSoapChallenge to encourage Nigerians to wash their hands properly with soap as one of the first lines of defence against infections,” she added.

With the #PassTheSoapChallenge, social media influencers like Bolatito Bez-Idakula , Jayne Aguoye of Fab Mum, Rodney Umeh, Aji Anje and Jessica Anagor (Jessiekaey) will wash their hands with Delta soap to show the importance of handwashing.

Delta soap will also share many more tips on handwashing across all social media platforms.

The Global Handwashing Day campaign is an international advocacy day that holds on the 15th of October annually to increase awareness, motivate, and inspire people around the world to improve their handwashing habits.

The World Health Organisation in 2020 released a six-step guide to handwashing which lasts approximately 20 seconds and covers every area of the hand.

Delta Soap, an Orange Group brand, is an antibacterial soap that helps the skin fight against germs that cause skin infections.

With a new unique formula and luxurious fragrance, rich lather and firmer bars, the soap gives an all-day feeling of freshness.