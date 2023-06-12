Hand of woman shot by her husband amputated

The hand of a woman, Tina Okhiria, allegedly shot by her husband, identified simply as Okhiria, has been amputated.

The man was said to have shot his wife following an argument on June 3, 2023, which led to the amputation of her hand.

Following this, operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested the man over the incident in their Ekae community, New Etete area, GRA, Benin, the Edo State capital.

The spokesman of the Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Nwabuzor said the incident was reported at New Etete Police Division on June 3 by Okhiria’s nine-year-old son, Joanki, and elders of the community.

He said: “On June 3, the police received a complaint from some elders of the Ekae community with Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years, that on the same day, Joanki Okhiria’s father argued with his wife, Tina Okhiria.

“In the process, Okhiria shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The affected hand has been amputated.”

Nwabuzor said the police have apprehended Okhiria and that he he would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.