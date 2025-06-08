Hamzat extols royal father’s virtues, wants Lagosians take life easy

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has described the late Traditional Ruler of Epe Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Shefiu Adewale, as humble, compassionate, and peaceful.

The Deputy Governor said that the reign of the late monarch was characterised by dignity and commitment to the unity and development of his domain.

Hamzat made the remarks at the eighth day (Fidau) prayer in honour of the late traditional ruler on Saturday at Epe.

He said: “He was humble and calm.

“He was a man of integrity, who cared deeply about his people.

“He will stop at nothing to do the right thing.

“He was very straightforward.

“He was a good man.

“And we salute him.”

Hamzat emphasised the importance of patience and contentment, urging residents of the state to take life easy.

According to the deputy governor, only the will of the Almighty will come to pass.

He condoled with the royal family, Epe Traditional Council, and the entire Epe community on the death of Adewale.

He urged them to be comforted by the impactful life of the late royal father.

In a sermon he preached, the Grand Chief Imam of Epe Division, Sheikh Abdulrahman Sadallah, also described the late Adewale as a good leader.

According to the cleric, hee was deeply religious and made significant contributions to the development of the community.

Sadallah added that the royal father actively supported Islamic programmes.

While describing death as inevitable, the cleric admonished Nigerians to uphold righteousness daily.

