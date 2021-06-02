RelatedPosts No Content Available

Organised by TOUV concepts, the maiden edition of The HAMS acronym for Hair, makeup, and skincare fair will hold on August 7 and 8, 2021 at the outer ballroom of the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair, which promises to be a world class event, will feature stakeholders from Nigeria’s beauty landscape, including skincare brands, hair brands, cosmetics and perfume brands amongst others.

This announcement was made at a press conference at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on June 1, 2021, where they also announced the unveiling of reality TV star, beauty brand ambassador and actress Esther ‘Biade as the spokesperson.

“We are excited to bring together a collection of some of the best global beauty brands as well as world class local brands in the same space,” explained Oge Obiefuna, HAMS fair convener.

Obiefuna added: “The beauty industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa is a billion-dollar industry and HAMS intends to bring all these players together directly to meet and interact with their consumers.

“We were pleasantly overwhelmed with all the positive feedback we received in the preliminary stages, and we cannot wait to show everyone what we have in store.”

With about 100 exhibitor spaces and an estimated 10,000 attendees, the organisers assure participants that the fair will follow laid down COVID event protocols for the two days.

Attendees should expect to see some already registered international brands as well as some leading local Nigerian brands who will be unveiling new products, technologies, and special packages.

“If you are a beauty brand in hair, cosmetics, perfumes and makeup, the HAMS Beauty Fair is the space to show your world-class products,” Biade stated. “As someone who is committed to the beauty industry, I am proud be a spokesperson for a worthy project like The HAMS Beauty Fair which will help showcase beauty brands in Nigeria.”

Set for August 7 and 8, 2021, a limited number of available premium booths and tables are available for exhibitors to snap up.

Early bird exhibitors will also enjoy special benefits including promotional features with media partners as well as special discounts.

To register for the HAMS Beauty fair, go to: www.thehamsbeautyfair.com.

HAMS Fair 2021 is organised by TOUV Concepts in partnership with Bella Naija, Decatos Print and Exhibition Limited and WildFlower PR and Company.

To learn more and register for The HAMS Beauty Fair, visit: www.thehamsbeautyfair.com.