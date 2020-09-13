Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic, dangerous, heart-pounding Tuscan Grand Prix after red flags twice halted the drama in Mugello.

The victory takes the Briton to within one race victory of Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 – a landmark he could equal in Sochi, Russia, a week next Sunday.

The most dramatic scenes came during the first re-start, just after the safety car pulled in, having been deployed for a smash on the second corner of the race. Valtteri Bottas, the then leader, waited until the last permitted moment to put his foot down.

But behind him, some of the pack were overeager and effectively restarted the race before those in front had done so.

As a number of the overzealous got on and off the throttle in a few frantic seconds, madness ensued.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi sped up and slowed down, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi went into the back of him.

Carlos Sainz then careered into Giovinazzi, lifting him into the air.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was also caught up in the accident.

All four were sent into the barriers.

A cloud of smoke hid the scene.

Sainz hurt his hand.

But all four amazingly walked away.

Romain Grosjean, watching the dodgems from the cockpit of his Haas, was furious, aiming his disapproval at Bottas.

“That was f****** stupid from whoever was at the front,” said the Frenchman. “They want to kill us or what? This is the worst I have seen ever.”

Before that, Bottas had taken the lead from pole-sitter Hamilton, who made a terrible start.

The safety car almost immediately came out, after just two corners, when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, last week’s surprise winner at the Italian Grand Prix, ended up in the gravel.