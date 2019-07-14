Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix for a record sixth time.

The Formula One world champion took advantage of a safety car to jump ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, delighting the bumper 141,000-strong Silverstone crowd.

The win, Hamilton’s seventh from 10 rounds, takes the Briton ever closer to a sixth world title. He is now 39 points clear of Bottas in the championship standings.

On a sensational day for Hamilton, the Englishman also secured a bonus point by posting a stunning track record on his final lap.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third after Sebastian Vettel crashed into the back of Max Verstappen.

Red Bull driver Verstappen managed to finish fifth, but Vettel dropped to 16th with the damage sustained in the incident.

The Ferrari driver was also hit with a 10-second penalty for causing the collision.

Lando Norris crossed the line a disappointing 11th on his maiden home event, the British teenager’s race scuppered by strategy.

For Hamilton, his stroke of luck arrived on lap 20 of the 52-lap race when Antonio Giovinazzi beached his Alfa Romeo at Brooklands.

Out came the safety car, and in came Hamilton for his one and only stop.

Bottas had already pitted, and with the field driving slowly, Hamilton was able to nip in for fresh tyres to retain his lead.

The Englishman crossed the line 25 seconds clear of Bottas, surpassing Britain’s double world champion Jim Clark and the Frenchman Alain Prost as the standalone master of his home race.

“What a day, I love you Silverstone,” said Hamilton on his warm-down lap.