HallelujahChallenge: Number of Instagram Live worshippers rises above 32,000

The Eagle OnlineJune 11, 20171min0

With only 10 days into the #HallelujahChallenge, a multi-denominational praise and worship session convened by gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, virtual worshippers have grown to over 32,000.

This represents an increase of 9,000 worshippers from the session organized the day before.

Bassey explained reasons for embarking on the Challenge saying it is a mandate from God.

“The Challenge is a mandate from God, and I am just a vessel,” said Bassey, the convener of the session during a Live Brief, adding: “Beyond all the miracles and testimonies, God is doing something eternal – something that will outlive generations.”

The Hallelujah Challenge is a 30-day praise/prayer/worship session organized to lift the name of God and bring glory and salvation upon His people as they exalt His holy name.

The Live worship sessions will end on June 28 with a grand gathering of worshippers and lovers of God lifting their voices in one accord to praise and exalt His name.


