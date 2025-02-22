Halkin Exploration dragged to court over unpaid debt

Halkin Exploration and Production Limited has been dragged to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by Eunisell Limited for $10 million over an alleged unpaid debt for services rendered at the Atala Marginal Field (OML 46).

According to court documents, the debt by Halkin Exploration to Eunisell Limited accrued between January 2022 and September 2024.

In the legal action, designated: FCT/HC/CV/5599/N/2024, Eunisell posited that it made several demands for payment, but after repeated failures by Halkin to meet its obligations, the company opted for the legal action.

When the suit, dated December 16, 2024, came up for hearing on February 13, 2025, Halkin Exploration and Production Limited was absent in court and had no legal representative, despite being served with the Originating Processes.

As a result of Halkin Exploration and Production Limited’s absence, the court adjourned the matter until March 4 and 5, 2025 for trial.

