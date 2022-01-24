Halep crashes out of Australian Open

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep is out of the Australian Open, losing in three sets to France’s Alize Cornet in hot conditions in Melbourne.

In temperatures of 32C, Cornet won 6-4 3-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time.

Romanian 14th seed Halep, a finalist in 2018, had won all eight of her previous matches in 2022.

World number 61 Cornet will face American 27th seed Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals.

Collins came from behind to beat Belgian 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Later on Monday, Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka plays Estonian Kaia Kanepi and Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek takes on Sorana Cirstea.

“To go to my first quarter-final is just a dream come true, I don’t know what to say, it is just magic,” said 32-year-old Cornet.

“I think I just stopped thinking, after 30 minutes of playing my brain was already overloaded, my vision wasn’t clear any more and my hands were shaking but on the other side of the court she was not feeling much better than me.

“This is why I keep playing tennis, it’s for this moment when I can share all these emotions on the court with you. The journey goes on and I can’t quite believe it.”

Halep, 30, had won the Adelaide WTA event in the build-up to the tournament and breezed through her opening three matches at the Australian Open for the loss of just 12 games in total.

Playing her sixth fourth-round match at a Grand Slam, Cornet edged an opening set that featured five breaks of serve, with Halep going long with a forehand on set point.

Cornet appeared in control as she recovered from an opening break to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, and had a point to go up 4-1, but the determined Halep battled back in impressive fashion, winning five consecutive games to level the match.

With both players tested by long rallies in the sweltering heat, Cornet roared and Halep threw her racquet in frustration as the French player survived a break point to hold for 3-3 in the deciding set.

And, in her 63rd career Grand Slam appearance, Cornet ultimately delivered the decisive blow in the following game, winning four points in a row from 30-0 down.

Despite being unable to take two match points on Halep’s next service game, Cornet took her third on her own serve and sank to her knees after sealing a memorable victory.