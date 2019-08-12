The number of Nigerian pilgrims that died while performing the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia has risen to nine, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, has announced.

Kana made the announcement in Muna while briefing journalists on activities of the medical team of NAHCON for the pilgrims and the latest death.

“The deceased, a Lagos State pilgrim, collapsed at Jamrat and brought to the hospital in Muna but died, she was hypertensive,” Kana said.

Speaking with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in Muna on the issue earlier, the Lagos State Amir Hajj, Alhaji AbdulLateef Abdulkarim, identified the deceased as Alhaja Folashade Lawal.

Abdulkarim said the late Lawal hailed from Oshodi Local Government Area of the state, noting that she slumped at 3am while heading to Jamrat to throw stone at the devil.

Throwing stone at the three devils is one of the Islamic rites towards acceptable hajj.

The chairman of the team said the commission opened 21 field offices in Muna with adequate drugs and ambulances.

Kana said well trained medical personnel were on ground to attend to pilgrims.

He identified cough and hypertension as some of the health challenges presented by patients.

Meanwhile, Nigerian pilgrims had begun aggressive buying and selling after Arafat and Eid el-Kabir.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the Nigerian camp in Muna, reports that many pilgrims, mostly women, were seen buying women wears and other gift items they claimed were meant for their families and friends at home.

Others, however, devoted their time to accomplishing the remaining rites such as stone throw at the three devils and special prayer.

Pilgrims who spent three days to accomplish religious rites in Muna were expected to move to the Grand Mosque, Makkah on Tuesday to complete the remaining rites to ensure an acceptable hajj.

According to sources from NAHCON, August 17 has been fixed as kick-off for the flight of Nigerian pilgrims back home.

