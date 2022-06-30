Hajj: Travel agent arraigned for alleged N24.6m fraud

Lagos State Government on Thursday arraigned a travel agent, Sharafadeen Irorun, before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defrauding some intending pilgrims of N24.6 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Irorun is facing 12 counts bordering on stealing and obtaining money under false pretenses.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to prosecution counsel, Olawale Ijabike, the defendant and others still at large fraudulently obtained the sum from some intending pilgrims with an assurance to prepare them to travel for the 2014 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

NAN reports that one of the complainants, Lukman Abdulkareem, told the court during proceedings that his name was removed from the list of complainants.

“My lord, I am the direct complainant in this matter but I do not know why my name is not mentioned in the charge sheet, ” Abdulkareem said.

The prosecution counsel, however, told the court that he had a discussion with the complainant and would effect the change on the charge sheet.

Defence counsel, Akinwole Kuye, informed the court that a bail application for the defendant and an affidavit in support of the application were before the court.

Kuye said that the application was dated May 25.

The prosecution counsel told the court that he had filed a counter-affidavit.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the case until July 7 for hearing of the bail application.