Hajj Savings Scheme: Shettima approves desk offices for four banks in 36 States 

Vice President Kashim Shettima has approved the establishment of desk offices for four banks across the 36 States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in the Federation.

The financial institutions involved are Jaiz Bank as well as the newly introduced ones: Taj Bank, Lotus Bank, and Alternative Bank.

This was contained in a press release signed by Maryam Modi Ibrahim of the Information and Publications Division of the National Hajj Commission on Friday.

The development, the release disclosed, was announced by the Hajj Savings Scheme Team Leader, Dr. Barrister Abdulmumeen Abdulhameed Aliyu, during his official visit to the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and stakeholders in Ekiti, Ondo, and Oyo States from February 25 to 27, 2025.

The visit was aimed to sensitise and update officials on the Hajj Savings Scheme.

Dr. Aliyu emphasised that the the management of the NAHCON under the leadership of Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman and the executive committee members are working assiduously to reinforce the Hajj Savings Scheme by establishing flexible agreements with banks and intensifying public awareness efforts in collaboration with Hajj and Umrah stakeholders.

He highlighted the HSS as the most accessible option for Nigerian Muslims to perform Hajj and called on state stakeholders, particularly religious leaders, to educate their congregations about the benefits of enrollment.

He stressed that wider participation in the scheme would enable Nigeria to fully utilise its annual Hajj quota of 95,000 pilgrims, maintaining its position as the fifth-largest Hajj contingent globally.

He expressed optimism that with full adoption, Nigeria could eventually rival Indonesia, which currently has the largest contingent.

Additionally, Aliyu disclosed that in 2024, HSS subscribers collectively benefited N2 million from the profit accrued from their Hajj savings Scheme contribution to complete their main Hajj Fare.

He also noted that increased participation would boost the internally generated revenue of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, enabling them to sponsor more officials to serve pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Another advantage of the scheme, according to him, is the timely remittance of funds, which would allow states to secure better service rates in Saudi Arabia, adding that early payments would prevent the last-minute rush that often leads to higher costs and compromised service quality.

He explained that the HSS could help stabilise the rising cost of Hajj, which has been affected by exchange rate fluctuations and inflation.

With the inclusion of Lotus Bank, Alternative Bank, and Taj Bank in the scheme, Dr. Aliyu expressed confidence that more Nigerians would be encouraged to participate as customers of these banks would now have an opportunity to enroll in the HSS.

As part of the Commission’s agreement with participating banks, subscribers who have saved at least 50 percent of the Hajj fare will receive financial support to complete their payments, with the balance covered through their continued HSS contributions.

He further revealed that HSS subscribers with savings exceeding the Hajj fare would have the option to convert the excess funds into US dollars for personal use while in Saudi Arabia.

In response, the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and stakeholders in Ekiti, Ondo, and Oyo States pledged their full support in promoting the HSS to ensure wider participation among Nigerian Muslims.

