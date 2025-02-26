Hajj Savings Scheme: More Banks join initiative

Three more banks have joined the Hajj Savings Scheme initiative.

The three new banks will operate alongside Ja’iz Bank, thus bringing the total number of participating financial institutions to four.

The three new Islamic banks that have officially joined the initiative to support Nigerian pilgrims are Taj Bank, Alternative Bank, and Lotus Bank.

The official signing and acknowledgment of the appointment letters took place on Tuesday at Hajj House Abuja, with representatives from the three banks receiving their official letters from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Also Read:

The Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management, and Finance, Prince Abdullazak Aliu, presented the letters on behalf of the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

According to NAHCON, this expansion marks a new era for the Hajj Savings Scheme, as it would ensure a more robust financial structure for facilitating pilgrimage arrangements for Nigerian Muslims.

Post Views: 6