Hajj: Nigerian airlines get more slots to transport pilgrims back home

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has revealed that Nigerian airlines got more slots to transport pilgrims back home after the completion of the 2023 Hajj.

The commission’s Deputy Director, Information and Publication, Mousa Ubandawaki, made this known on Tuesday.

In a statement in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mallam Ubandawaki said beginning from July 12, all the Nigerian licensed carriers would begin to operate their in-bound flight to Nigeria optimally.

He said: “This was the outcome of the high level meeting between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi authorities, General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) on the slow pace of the airlift operation.

“With the situation, Max Airline with three aircrafts on its fleet will be able to operate all the aircraft to Nigeria everyday, the same with Aero Contractors, Air peace, Azman and Arik Air which is dedicated to the transportation of private tour operators.

“The new development is expected to ease the strain on the agitation of Nigerian pilgrims who have been anxious to return to Nigeria since the conclusion of the Hajj rites on the June 30.”

He also said that the development would increase the pace of the transportation operation, which had been bogged down by non-availability of slots to the Nigerian licensed carriers especially by the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority.

Ubandawaki stated that the commission has been disturbed about the situation and had been battling with it since the commencement of the second phase of the transportation operation.

He added: “The GACA have refused to allot slots to the Nigerian airlines to speed up the return of pilgrims back home.

“Several representation, meetings were held.

“The intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Dauda Lawal achieved little success until the issue was escalated to the highest level of Government before the situation was finally resolved.

“Thus far, only 26 flights have recorded on the in-bound airlift operation with the highest shuttle operated by the Saudi-owned Flynas which operated more than 2/3 of the flights.”