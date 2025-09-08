Hajj: NAHCON announces N8.5m for 2026 exercise, allocates 3,762 slots to Kwara

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that intending pilgrims for the 2026 Holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia are to pay N8.5million as air fare.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji AbdulSalam Abdulkadir, who disclosed this while answering questions from journalists in Ilorin on Monday, said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) also allocated 3,762 slots to the state.

Abdulkadir said that the allocation of slots and announcement of air fare by the commission signified the commencement of preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

He outlined the necessary requirements for intending pilgrims to include obtaining active international passports and completion of all necessary processes by the specified deadline.

The official said that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had approved the initial deposit of N5million for residents of the state wishing to partake in the exercise.

The executive secretary added that intending pilgrims were required to pay the balance before October 8, which is deadline for the payment.

Abdulkadir expressed gratitude to Gov. AbdulRazaq for his efforts to ensure that every intending pilgrim from the state has a comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience both in Kwara and Saudi Arabia.

