Hajj is everlasting, will last as mankind exists – NAHCON boss, by Tajudeen Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said Hajj is an “everlasting industry” and will last as long as mankind exists.

Against this background, the Commission declared that there is need for the key stakeholders to be properly educated on rite’s intricacies.

NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Ustadh Dhikrullahi Hassan made this submission Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the second stream of the Hajj body’s Professional Certificate Programme in Strategic Management of Hajj and Umrah Operations, organised by the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN).

Ustadh Hassan who presided over the exercise congratulated 53 students of the second stream of the training, noting that the new trainees would, on graduation, become distinguished alumni of HIN, alongside the 18 of the first stream.

The Alumni comprised the NAHCON boss, other NAHCON Board members and management staff.

HIN Rector, Prof M.N. Maiturare, in his speech said the program represented a significant milestone in HIN’s commitment to excellence in education.

“This course has been meticulously designed to provide you with the knowledge, skills and insights necessary to excel in the complex and critical field of Hajj operations.

“As we all know, the Hajj pilgrimage is a deeply spiritual journey for millions of Muslims and Nigerian Pilgrims constitute a significant portion of that population. Thus, ensuring its smooth execution is a responsibility that requires the highest level of strategic planning, management, coordination and deep sense of responsibility,” Prof. Maiturare stressed.

He said further: “As we embark on this educational journey together, I encourage you all to approach this course with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Our esteemed lecturers have poured their expertise and dedication into creating a curriculum that will challenge you, inspire you, and equip you with the tools needed to navigate the intricacies of Hajj operations management”.

Prof. Maiturare implored the Alumni to engage actively with their fellow participants, adding that diversity of experiences, perspectives and backgrounds in this room is a valuable resource that would enrich their learning journey.