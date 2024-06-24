Hajj: Governor knocks NAHCON, queries spending of N90b FG subsidy

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has called for the review of activities of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

The statement revealed that Governor Bago made the call in an interview with newsmen in Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while assessing this year’s Hajj operation.

He expressed concern over the way NAHCON turned itself to an operator of Hajj activities instead of playing regulatory roles.

The governor, who recounted the hitches pilgrims encountered, including insufficient food, described the 2024 Hajj exercise as a failure.

He suggested that Hajj operation should be private sector-driven for effective and efficient service delivery.

Bago said that he will lead a Committee of state governors on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to meet relevant authorities, including the National Economic Committee, for a review of the commission.

He said: “Let the private sector drive Hajj operations, NAHCON should be a regulator at the centre.

“I am leading a committee of Governors to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, from there we go to the NEC.

“I will propose this motion and we will send a bill to the National Assembly where this issue of NAHCON would be reviewed.

“NAHCON is not helping matters, our Federal Government is too big to be worried about Hajj operations, these are supposed to be local government issues and not even State issues.”

Bago said that the state governments should be able to organise pilgrimage and engage agents from the private sector as it is done in other countries.

He called of for the probe of N90 billion subsidy paid by the Federal Government for the Hajj operations.

The governor said that in spite the subsidy, some states, including Niger, still paid some billions of naira for the exercise.

He alleged that pilgrims were given only $400 to take care of themselves for about 40 days, inspite the payment of N8 million by each pilgrim.

Bago said that the N90 billion would have made more impact if shared to states.

Taking the case further, the governor said in a series of tweets on his X handle: “NAHCON has no business in chartering flights; it is not their business to feed the pilgrims because of the food.

“For example, I am from Niger State.

“If you allow me to feed pilgrims, I will be able to trans-ship foods that people are locally used to, to Saudi Arabia to feed my own pilgrims.

“I will be able to get a Kitchen that will feed my pilgrims from what they are used to, not to come and give them slices of bread or boil egg and people are starving.

“We have different cultures; you cannot force the Arabian Cuisine on our people and that is why they are falling sick.”