Hajj: Flynas transports 55% of pilgrims back to Nigeria in one week

Flynas, a Saudi Arabia-designated Nigerian Hajj air carrier, has transported over 55 percent of its allocated pilgrims back to Nigeria in one week.

Alhaji Umar Kaila, the Managing Director, First Planet Travels and General Sales Agent (GSA) of Flynas in Nigeria, said this in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement made known by the airline’s Information Officer, Umma Salama Kyaure, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Kaila said that Flynas had transported 7,258 pilgrims back to Nigeria within one week out of the 13,188 allocated to it.

He said: “We have transported all the pilgrims from Osun and Ogun states safely back home.

“And we will finish the airlift of Lagos state pilgrims back to Nigeria by Sunday.”

The Flynas chief said that the 7,258 pilgrims were transported back to Nigeria in 17 flights.

He said that the airline, which was allocated pilgrims from Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory, started the second phase of the pilgrims airlift on June 13.

According to Kaila, the airline is operating from four airports: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State; Sultan Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto, Sokoto State; and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airline chief said that a total of 2,995 pilgrims had been airlifted to Lagos; 1,280 to Sokoto; 2,554 to Birnin Kebbi; and 429 to Abuja.

He also thanked the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and state pilgrims boards and commissions for their cooperation, assuring that the second leg of the airlift would be as smooth as the first one.

