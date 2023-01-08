HAJJ Expo 2023: NAHCON boss, others arrive Saudi Arabia

The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ustaz Dhikrullahi Kunle Hassan has arrived Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside other stakeholders for the 2023 International Hajj exhibition holding in Jeddah.

The four- day event, tagged Hajj Expo 2023, kicks off Monday January 9 to Thursday January 12 under the patronage of Makkah Governor, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

During the exhibition, Hassan as the Chairman/CEO of the apex regulatory body for Hajj affairs in Nigeria, will sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with relevant agencies and service providers on behalf of Nigeria on this year’s Hajj exercise.

The four-day event aims to build a thriving digital ecosystem that will help pilgrims have better experiences.

The Expo, according to the program of events, is expected to bring together influential people from all over the world to discuss and plan technical advancements based on scientific foundations, to anticipate the future needs of pilgrims, and to create chances for partnerships, agreements, and initiatives on a local and global scale.

Other highlights of the programme include 10 keynote sessions, 13 panels on Hajj talks, 36 workshops, as well as many events and activities associated with promoting a culture of quality in providing Hajj and Umrah services.

The conference will also discuss and highlight a wide range of themes, relevant to the development of services for guests, including logistics, transportation, crowd management operations, housing and hospitality services, catering services, facility and service management, safety and health care, and enriching pilgrims’ experiences.

The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah,Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said “We look forward to concluding more agreements and business partnerships during the conference, and we expect the number of agreements to reach 400.”

Some stakeholders from Nigeria such as Hajj and Umrah private operators like Alhaji Solate Ahmed Olasunkanmi, MD/CEO Hajj Mabrur Ventures Limited and others who sent in their representatives have also arrived Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Exhibition.