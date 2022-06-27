Hajj BTA Payment: You lied, Oyo pilgrims in Mecca blast Prof. Malik

The first batch of 250 pilgrims who are already in Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have accused the chairman of Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Prof. Sayed Malik of lying to the public concerning payment of their Basic Travel Allowance, BTA.

Prof. Malik had while addressing newsmen on Sunday at the board’s Olodo office in Ibadan, claimed that the BTA of all “aggrieved” pilgrims in Saudi Arabia had been paid.

He claimed: “We have paid the travelling allowances of the aggrieved pilgrims from Oyo State.

“Those who earlier received half payments have been paid their balances.

“We are no longer owing any of the aggrieved pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.”

However, report from Saudi Arabia says the 250 pilgrims who protested non-payment of their BTA on Thursday, have only been paid $200 each out of $800 that they are entitled to as BTA.

One of the pilgrims who pleaded anonymity lamented via a phone conversation that the Chairman of the Board lied to the public.

The pilgrim said: “I was stunned when I read online yesterday afternoon (Sunday) that we have all been paid our BTA.

“Why is Prof Malik lying? And by extension since Governor Seyi Makinde appointed him, why is Oyo State government deceiving the people?

“You asked us to come and collect $200 each so that we can feed and move around, we did so in the interest of peace.

“Why will you now lie to the public that you are no longer owing any of the aggrieved pilgrims?

“What manner of a Professor is Malik? He has no fear of Allah at all and it is only Allah that will judge him and Governor Makinde that has refused to call him to order.

“And who knows if the state government has diverted the money as we are hearing in some quarters.”

Meanwhile, after spending seven days, the first batch of 250 pilgrims left Madinah on Sunday afternoon for Mecca.