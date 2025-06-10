Hajj 2025: Senate commiserates with Makkah’s fire victims, asks NAHCON to prepare report on disaster 

The Senate has commiserated with the victims of the recent fire outbreak in one of the hotels occupied by the Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The message of sympathy was dropped when the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs led by Senator Ali Ndume made an on-site visit to the affected hotel.

Recall that Imaratus Sanan hotel, on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah, was engulfed by a fierce fire incident on Saturday, 7th of June 2025, leaving some tour operators’ pilgrims to have their properties in the building destroyed.

Speaking with journalists during the visit, Ndume said: “we are here to see for ourselves the unfortunate incident that has occurred and be briefed on the steps taken to address the situation”.

He commiserated with the victims of the fire outbreak and thanked Allah that there was no life affected by the fire, appreciating the swift response and action taken by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and thanking the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman for his leadership.

Also Read:

Ndume was joined during the visit by his colleagues in the Committee, namely: Senator Sahabi Ya’u, Senator Sharafadeen Ali and Senator Abdulhamid Ahmad.

According to a report obtained by The Eagleonline on Tuesday, from a senior official in the NAHCON’s Information and Publication Division, Shafi’i Sani Muhammad, the Senate’s contingent was received at the site of the incident – Shari Mansur Street by the NAHCON’s Chairman, Prof Usman.

The report disclosed that Usman was accompanied by the NAHCON’s Commissioner of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Prof Abubakar Yagawal.

Muhammad pointed out that Prof Usman conducted the delegation around the site and briefed the committee on the incident, and the “swift measures taken by NAHCON to relocate the affected pilgrims immediately”.

After, the Senate delegation and NAHCON’s team drove to the hotel accommodation, where the victims of the inferno were relocated to commiserate with them and inquire about their well being.

The pilgrims on ground appreciated NAHCON for making them comfortable following the misfortune.

During the visit, a pilgrim expressed concern on how he could retrieve his documents that were burnt in the inferno.

Responding, Senator Sahabi directed NAHCON to prepare a report on the incident, which will subsequently be used by the pilgrims to obtain a police report, as well as new copies of the lost documents and properties on return to Nigeria.

On his own, NAHCON’s boss assured the victims of the commission’s readiness to assist the pilgrims in any way it can.

Earlier in the day, the leadership of tour operators affected by the fire paid NAHCON’s Chairman a thank you visit in appreciation of the Commission’s quick intervention on the disaster.

The affected tour operators are: Arafat Air services, Moslima Tours, Az hab Travels, Danbare Travel and Tours, Amami, and Murna companies.

Led by AbdulAzeez Shabitu, the Chairman of the Arafat Travels, confirmed that six rooms were completely burnt while 120 rooms were partially affected.

Others in the entourage were: Abdul Razak Zakari of Nusra Travels, Aminu Musa of Amami Travels, Misbahuddeen Yahaya Murna and AbdulRazak Ibrahim of Moslima. Shabitu thanked the Almighty that no life was lost in the inferno.

The NAHCON’s Chairman in his response stated that there was no need to thank him and the commission as in his words “we are only carrying out a statutory obligation and responsibility of providing efficient and effective service to the pilgrims”.

Again, he commiserated with the tour operators on their misfortune, but thanked Allah for sparing human lives.

Among those who received the visitors were Commissioner PRSILS, Prof Yagawal and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alhaji Alidu Shutti.

The Eagleonline reports that the fire incident happened when the pilgrims were still at their Muna tents – observing their second day of Jamarat. The symbolic throwing of evil stones traditionally lasts for three days.

Meanwhile, the 2025/1446AH has been formally declared closed, paving the way for immediate preparation for 2026/1447AH Hajj exercise.

Post Views: 9