Hajj 2025: Saudi authority mandates pilgrims to use Nusuk card 

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made it mandatory for pilgrims from all countries participating in the 2025 Hajj to have a Nusuk card that carries their details.

This was contained in a report by Suwaiba Ahmad from Madina on Monday following the commencement of the arrival of Nigerian pilgrims.

Ahmad, of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, reported that the Ministry disclosed that this is for easy identification of genuine pilgrims as well as gaining access to the holy sites in Makkah, Madina and Masha’ir.

The Madina NAHCON committee on Passport Management Control, he reported, was saddled with the responsibility of getting the Nusuk Card for Nigerian pilgrims.

He said this was the reason why since its arrival in the Kingdom a week ago, the committee has been working round the clock to get the cards ready before the arrival of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Head of the committee in the Madina city, Dr. Aliyu Abdulmumin Abdulhameed, has appealed to all stakeholders, particularly the State Welfare Boards, to forward the manifest of their intending pilgrims to the Madina office 24 hours before they arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdulhamid said he would ease the issuance and activation of the NUSUK card for the pilgrims.

