Hajj 2025: Saudi authority gives warning on weather, advises pilgrims on movement 

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the temperature at the upcoming Arafat will be very high, warning on the hours pilgrims should not leave their tents.

This was contained in a post shared by a senior official in the Information and Publication Division of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Muhammad Sani Shaffi, on Monday.

Following the anticipated extreme hot weather, KSA authority has warned that no pilgrim should leave tents between 10am and 4pm, adding that the pilgrims should avoid going to Jabalur-Rahma as it will expose them to sunstroke.

The Ministry said arrangements are being made to broadcast the Arafat day Khutbah in pilgrims’ tents.

The post pointed out that after sunset, pilgrims should wait in their tents to be conveyed to Muzdalifah in buses, just as trekking to Muzdalifah is not allowed.

The post reads in part: “The Ministry, in conjunction with all Saudi Agencies and Hajj Affairs Offices have agreed on movement schedules to Jamaraat. All States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Tour Operator Companies must ensure that pilgrims adhere to the schedules. Pilgrims SHOULD not go to Jamaraat outside their approved schedules for their safety and the safety of fellow pilgrims.

“No pilgrim without valid Hajj permits should be allowed in tents. This is a violation of all agreements and Hajj instructions agreed between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. The entities harbouring them will be held responsible and fined accordingly.

“Hadaya should be done only through the approved companies by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah”.

About 1.4 million pilgrims are presently performing this year’s Hajj. Out of the number, not less than 42,000 are from Nigeria.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam. It is a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially capable to undertake the journey at least once in their lifetime.

The ongoing exercise will climax gradually with the mount of Arafat on Thursday, June 5 and end on Friday, June 6, 2025, with slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

