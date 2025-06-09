Hajj 2025: Recount of personal experience with Mashair operations, by Aminu Muhammad Kabir

As someone privileged to witness firsthand operations of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria during the 2025 Hajj exercise in Mashair, I feel compelled to publicly commend the dedication, resilience and professionalism of NAHCON staff and committees in all stages of the pilgrimage.

From my personal experience, I observed how tirelessly the NAHCON Tent Committee worked in the proper allocation of tents to pilgrims, officials and committee members. Their attention to detail and swift coordination ensured that everyone had a designated place, which greatly enhanced the movement and accommodation in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The Feeding Committee, for their consistent delivery of sufficient and hygienic meals that met the needs of pilgrims under challenging conditions.

The Tradijiya Committee, whose support to pilgrims based on cultural familiarity provided comfort and confidence to many.

The Jamarat and Field Support Committee, who ensured smooth coordination and safety during the stoning rituals at Jamarat which is one of the most sensitive phases of the Hajj and return of lost pilgrims to their various state tents.

Also Read:

The Hadaya Committee, which ensured that the sacrificial rites were carried out in full accordance with Islamic guidelines.

The Tent Coordinating Committee, who served as the backbone of logistical management and ensured that movement within the Mashair tents was smooth and organized.

Each committee displayed a deep sense of responsibility and commitment, despite the harsh weather and logistical challenges that come with managing such a massive religious exercise. Their efforts did not go unnoticed.

This commendation comes not just as an observer, but as someone who experienced the impact of their work personally. Their sacrifice, humility and focus truly contributed to a spiritually fulfilling and well organized Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) rewards their efforts abundantly and continues to guide NAHCON in delivering excellent service to pilgrims in future Hajj operations.

Kabir is an Information Officer from NAHCON.

Post Views: 5