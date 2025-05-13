Hajj 2025: Nigeria’s service providers promise exciting experience 

Accommodation providers and caterers contracted to serve the Nigerian contingent during 2025 Hajj have assured the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria of a memorable and worthwhile time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This assurance was given by Abdul Qadir on behalf of the service providers at a meeting organised by the Makkah office to assess their preparation.

“We have recruited professionals and experienced staff to serve Nigerians in Makkah,” Abdul Qadir stressed.

While speaking, the Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alidu Shutti, declared: “The Commission will weigh its big stick against any erring service provider.”

He stressed that the Commission would not accept services that fall short of international best practices.

Alhaji Shutti harped on the need for justification for the payment made by the pilgrims.

