Hajj 2025: NAHCON’s delegation visits Cultural District in Makkah, Chair recounts experience

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has described a recent visit by the commission’s delegation to the Hira Cultural District in Makkah as one of the most revered sites connected to the life of Prophet Muhammad, as a profoundly emotional and spiritually uplifting experience.

This was contained in a statement signed by Shafii Sani Mohammed, a senior official in the NAHCON’s Information and Publication Division, on Monday.

Speaking during the tour, Prof. Usman reflected on the deep spiritual significance of retracing the steps of the Prophets – from Adam, Noah, and Ibrahim to the Seal of the Prophets, Muhammad (S.A.W), describing the moment as “historic and deeply enjoyable,” bringing to life sacred accounts previously only encountered in scripture.

“He (the Prophet) used to climb this steep path alone, spending nights in worship and reflection before returning to his beloved wife. Witnessing this with our own eyes helped us reconnect with the Prophet’s life, struggles, and spiritual devotion,” the Chairman remarked.

He noted that the emotional weight of the visit was evident among Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the tour, many of whom, he said, would return home with lasting memories and renewed spiritual inspiration.

“They [the pilgrims] will carry home treasured impressions and spiritual experiences that will remain with them forever,” he added.

The Chairman expressed sincere appreciation to Mashaariq Al-Dhabia for what he described as opening a “noble door” for Nigerian pilgrims to engage more deeply with their Islamic heritage.

“This visit brought with it a sense of tranquility and inner peace for all who took part,” he said.

The Eagleonline reports that the visit was facilitated by Mashaariq Al-Dhabia Company.

The outing offered the NAHCON delegation a rare opportunity to connect intimately with Islamic history at the site near the Cave of Hira, where the first verses of the Holy Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet.

Later in the evening, during a dinner hosted in honour of the delegation, Prof. Usman extended gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praising its leadership for their foresight and meticulous planning for the 1446 AH Hajj season.

He acknowledged the exceptional security arrangements and logistical efficiency, which ensured a smooth pilgrimage despite the intense heat.

“The Saudi authorities took every necessary measure to block any avenue that could disrupt the peace of pilgrims. They deployed security forces, invested substantial resources, and ensured that everything was in place. This has shown the world that modern development and Islamic values can thrive side by side,” he stated.

The NAHCON Chairman also conveyed the warm greetings and appreciation of the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, thanking the hosts for their generous hospitality and the excellent cooperation extended to the Nigerian Hajj Mission.

“They send their heartfelt gratitude and joy for the successful conduct of the Hajj and commend the noble partnership extended to the Nigerian delegation,” he said.

He concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the entire NAHCON team, especially Musa Al-Hamed, for his wise counsel and contributions toward the success of the mission.

“We ask Allah to bless our gathering and guide each one of us on the path of truth,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of Mashaariq Al-Dhabia Company expressed deep honour in serving Nigerian pilgrims, describing the collaboration as a source of pride, confirming that the conduct of the Nigerian pilgrims had been exemplary throughout.

“We heard only good things about Nigerian pilgrims. From day one, we said: these are noble pilgrims and a highly respectable delegation that cooperates with everyone,” the representative said.

He thanked the NAHCON leadership for their trust and conveyed the greetings of the Chairman of the Board, Adnan Mandoura, and the CEO, Waleed Rasheedi, who were unable to attend due to an overseas engagement.

“This is a privilege we hope to continue for many years to come, In sha Allah,” he added.

According to Muhammad, the event concluded with mutual expressions of appreciation, gift presentation and prayers for continued success and stronger collaboration in future Hajj operations.

