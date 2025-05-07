Hajj 2025: NAHCON unveils official hashtags

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has unveiled the official hashtags for the 2025 Hajj experience and coverage.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by the Information and Publications Division of the Hajj coordinating agency on Tuesday.

The official hashtags according to the statement, include: #NAHCONHAJJ2025, #HSSNAHCON2025, #NigerianPilgrims2025, and #NigeriaHajjComm2025.

The statement added that the hashtags will be used across all official communication, media coverage, and social media engagements relating to the 2025 Hajj.

It urged the stakeholders, media partners, and the general public to use them consistently to ensure unified messaging, enhanced visibility, and seamless tracking of Hajj-related activities and updates.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has called on all stakeholders to work together and tell the Nigerian Hajj story with purpose, professionalism, and pride.

Recall that Nigeria’s Advance Team to this year’s Hajj departed Nigeria for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

The inaugural inbound airlift is scheduled for May 9, 2025.

