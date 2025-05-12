Hajj 2025: NAHCON speaks on airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Tajudeen Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has confirmed that the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims is progressing, informing that 19 percent of the intending pilgrims has been airlifted within three days.

The confirmation was made in a press statement signed by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Monday.

Usara affirmed that the feat marks a notable improvement from the 9 percent airlifted within the same period in 2024.

She disclosed: “Air Peace has concluded the airlift of Kogi State pilgrims, transporting 559 out of the 564 scheduled. Similarly, Max Air has completed the airlift of Oyo State pilgrims with a total of 1,083 pilgrims successfully conveyed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Imo and Abia states have also completed their operations, with the exception of a few “no-show” pilgrims during the inaugural flight. These will be accommodated in the mop-up flights later in the exercise.

“For Nasarawa State with 944 pilgrims , UMZA Air is concluding its operations currently with the final flight already on the ground, preparing for takeoff”.

Usara indicated that UMZA Air is scheduled to begin the airlift of Kaduna State pilgrims on 14th May and will operate back-to-back flights, adding that FlyNas will commence the airlift of Sokoto pilgrims on 13th May and, barring any changes, will begin operations for Abuja pilgrims on 16th May.

“Air Peace is slated to begin the transportation of Borno pilgrims on 18th May” Usara added.

Meanwhile, NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman has commended the performance of the airlines, the State Pilgrims’ Boards and other stakeholders for their cooperation that facilitated the smooth and timely movement of pilgrims.

Post Views: 7