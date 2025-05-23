Hajj 2025: NAHCON rallies stakeholders to ensure pilgrims’ access to Nusuk card 

Tajudeen Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has convened an emergency strategy session with state Hajj leaders and service providers in Makkah in a decisive push to ensure that every Nigerian pilgrim secures Nusuk card ahead of the critical Tashriq days.

The development was announced in a report issued to the media by the Head of Public Affairs of NAHCON in Makkah, Muhammad Ahmad Musa.

Musa disclosed that the meeting, which was chaired by the Deputy Coordinating Officer, Alidu Shutti, standing in for NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, took place at the Commission’s Ummuljudd office, with a clear mandate: “Eliminate all delays and challenges surrounding the issuance of the Nusuk ID card.”

Describing the Nusuk card as the “pilgrim’s passport”, Shutti emphasised that access to the Masha’er holy sites Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah and even the Haram in Makkah is strictly tied to this single document, calling on all stakeholders to intensify coordination and logistics support to guarantee timely distribution to pilgrims across all states.

The gathering, which included Executive Secretaries, State Chairmen, and representatives from major service providers such as: Mashariq Al-Zahabyah and Ekram Al-Dayf, resolved to establish a dedicated Nusuk Desk Officer in every state operation.

Each officer will manage card distribution, track delivery records, and respond to emerging issues related to the card.

In order to foster real-time problem-solving and streamlined communication, participants agreed to set up a centralised platform for addressing Nusuk-related concerns.

Also, both service providers pledged to immediately escalate any issue that may hinder progress to the group for swift resolution.

As a final and critical measure, the meeting called for aggressive public sensitisation, urging pilgrims to treat their Nusuk card with the same level of care as their passports and valuables, restating: “Without it, a pilgrim cannot proceed to the core rites of Hajj.”

Meanwhile, the Commission has again reaffirmed its commitment to making Hajj 2025 seamless, secure, and spiritually fulfilling, starting with ensuring that no pilgrim is left behind due to avoidable administrative lapses.

