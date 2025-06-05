Hajj 2025: NAHCON invites scholars to National Prayer, at Arafat Tent 

As the mount of Arafat by 1.4 million pilgrims from different parts of the world is underway, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has invited Ulama (Islamic Scholars) to a national prayer at Arafat Tent.

The announcement was contained in a press statement signed by Shaffi Sanni Muhammad, a senior official in the NAHCON’s Information and Publication Division, on Thursday.

The session is scheduled to hold today, Thursday, 5th June 2025, at 4 pm in Arafat Tent No. 346.

While a total of 12 scholars have been invited to the national exercise, the prayer is to be conducted in eight different languages, including: Arabic, Hausa, English, among others.

Details of the invited scholars are published below.

1. Sheikh Nasir Adam (Arabic)

2. Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau (Hausa)

3. Sheikh Abdullahi Muhd Suru (Hausa)

4. Sheikh Muhd Bin Uthman (English)

5. Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar (English)

6. Prof. Muhammad Alh Abubakar (Kanuri)

7. Dr. Rafie Ijebuwi (Yoruba)

8. Sheikh Suleiman Njoko (Igbo)

9. Sheikh Imam Safiyanu Sarkin Adamawa (Fulani)

10. Sheikh Sani Abdulqadir (Nupe)

11. Sheikh Alaramma Sadiqu (Opening Qur’an recitation )

12. SheikhAhmad Suleiman (Closing Qur’an recitation)

The Eagleonline reports that Arafat is the peak of Hajj rites. The exercise is the fifth pillar of Islam, expected to be performed at least once, in a lifetime.

No fewer than 42,000 Nigerians are participating in the ongoing spiritual exercise.

