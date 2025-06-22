Hajj 2025: NAHCON delegation inspects medical clinics, outposts in Makkah 

A delegation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has conducted an extensive inspection tour of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria-operated medical clinics and outposts in Makkah.

This was contained in a report made available to newsmen by a senior official in the NAHCON’s Information and Publication Division, Shafii Sani Mohammed.

Following the inspection, the delegation, led by the NAHCON Commissioner for Policy, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS), Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, held a debriefing at the Ummul Jood Office, where issues such as timely redeployment of medical staff after duty completion, passport management, and enhancement of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system were raised.

Other issues raised included the need to engage Saudi authorities on access to controlled drugs for psychiatric cases, among other matters.

Mohammed disclosed that the team visited the Shari’ Sittin Clinic, Misfalah Clinic, Kano State Medical Outpost, and Niger State Medical Outpost.

Prof. Yagawal, the report indicated, was accompanied by the Commissioner representing the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Saidu Ahmad Dumbulwa; Deputy Director of Planning, Ibrahim Mahmood; and senior members of the National Medical Team.

At the Shari’ Sittin Clinic, the Head of Clinic, Dr. Fakhrdeen Muhammad, guided the delegation through treatment wards and pharmacy units.

At Misfalah Clinic, Dr. Bunu Bukar conducted a tour of the male and female wards, while at the Kano State Medical Outpost, Dr. Ahmad Usman showcased the clinic’s operations and services.

Clinic heads reported to the delegation treating various medical conditions, including flu, chest infections, hypertension, diabetes-related complications, and a successfully managed case of cardiac arrest, adding that few mortality cases were also recorded.

Pilgrims interviewed during the inspection praised NAHCON for providing free, timely, and compassionate healthcare, commending the professionalism of the medical personnel.

Prof. Yagawal expressed satisfaction with the state of the facilities and lauded the dedication of the medical teams.

He assured the team that all concerns would be relayed to the NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, with promises of action.

He also emphasised the importance of rewarding outstanding staff performance.

The Eagle Online reports that the visit underscores NAHCON’s commitment to quality healthcare and the well-being of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj.

