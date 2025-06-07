Hajj 2025: NAHCON confirms fire in Nigerian pilgrims’ hotel + Photo

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has confirmed that no life was lost in a fire incident which occurred on Saturday inside one of the hotels accommodating Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, made the confirmation in a press release she issued on Saturday.

Usara, on behalf of the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, confirmed that the incident occurred on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah around 12 noon, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia time.

She disclosed that the affected hotel, Imaratus Sanan, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian Private Tour Operator Companies.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost, and all pilgrims are safely in Mina. Immediate emergency response by Saudi authorities and the hotel management helped to contain the fire swiftly and prevent it from spreading all over the building” she stated.

Meanwhile, Usman alongside his Commissioner for Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak, and Deputy Makkah Coordinator and Director, Alidu Shutti, have visited the location to assess the situation and ensure that the welfare of the affected pilgrims is prioritised.

Expressing concern during the visit, the NAHCON boss ordered for immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation, commiserating with the affected pilgrims, and assuring that the Commission would provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.

He thanked Allah that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident, promising that NAHCON would work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims are relocated and provided with the necessary assistance.

Already, the Chairman and his team have inspected the new building and concluded arrangements for the pilgrims’ resettlement.

Usman and the PPMF Commissioner appreciated the prompt response of the Saudi Arabia emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in managing the situation.

