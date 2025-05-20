Hajj 2025: NAHCON conducts checks on tour operators’ feeding arrangements

Tajudeen Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has conducted a critical catering simulation exercise at the Rawaf Mina office in Makkah.

This was contained in a press release signed by NAHCON’s Head, Public Affairs, Makkah Al-Mukarramah City, Muhammad Ahmad Musa.

Musa indicated that the exercise was conducted to evaluate the quality, timeliness and standard of catering services arranged for the Nigerian Pilgrims under the Private Tour Operator quota.

The Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, was represented by the NAHCON’s Makkah Deputy Coordinator, Alidu Shutti, leading the delegation during the exercise.

Rawaf Mina, a Saudi-based company is responsible for provision of services to Nigerian Private Tour Operators’ pilgrims at the sacred Masha’er sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah during the days of Hajj rites.

Shutti emphasized that the quality and quantity of meals presented during the meal-inspection session, in terms of taste, portion, and nutritional value must precisely match what will be served to the Pilgrims during the Hajj.

His words: “Timely delivery and consistency in quality, quantity are non-negotiable,” noting that the Commission’s goal is to elevate the 2025 Hajj experience to one of the best in recent time.

In response, Rawaf Mina CEO, Zuhaer A. Sadayu, assured NAHCON officials that a dedicated food service consultant has been appointed to oversee all stages of meal preparation and delivery, pledging that feedback from the inspection would be meticulously addressed and incorporated into final service provision plans in order to ensure Pilgrims receive full value for their money.

Also present at the event was NAHCON’s Saudi Liaison Officer, Ustaz Abubakar Lamin, who expressed gratitude to the Rawaf Mina team for facilitating the meals-tasting session and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enhancing Pilgrims’ welfare across all aspects of the Hajj exercise.

Musa said the function forms part of NAHCON’s broader mission to ensure efficient and effective in service delivery during the days of tashriq outing.

In the meantime, NAHCON has reaffirmed that the welfare of Nigerian Pilgrims remains a top priority in its operational mandate for the 2025 Hajj operation.

