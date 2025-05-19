Hajj 2025: NAHCON Chair commends staff, stakeholders for Madinah smooth operation

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has expressed deep appreciation for the outstanding efforts of NAHCON staff in Madinah, especially in receiving the first batches of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

This was contained in a statement by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication Division, Fatima Sanda Usara, issued on Sunday.

Usara, who signed on behalf of the NAHCON’s Chairman, disclosed that Usman praised the dedication, discipline, and commitment of the Madinah team, describing their round-the-clock efforts in the service of pilgrims as a sacrifice for the success of the pilgrimage.

The Chairman stated that as the first point of contact for the pilgrims, the Madinah team has gone above and beyond – sacrificing sleep and comfort to ensure that the pilgrims are warmly received, well-fed, and properly guided, restating that their performance has been truly commendable.

The NAHCON Chief Executive Officer further expressed gratitude to the airlines and other key stakeholders, whose contributions have been instrumental in the smooth and successful operations recorded so far.

He affirmed that NAHCON management could not thank the NAHCON staff enough, nor can management adequately appreciate the airlines and other various partners for their seamless cooperation, affirming that it has been a collective effort, and the results are showing.

The statement said: “Looking ahead, Professor Usman assured the public that the focus will soon shift to Makkah, where the next wave of arriving pilgrims will be received.

“He gave assurance that the Makkah team is fully prepared and has already braced up to replicate and even exceed the standard set in Madinah.

“He expressed deep confidence that pilgrims will enjoy a smooth Hajj experience this year.

“Professor Usman concluded with a prayer for continued success throughout the Hajj season, reaffirming NAHCON’s resolve to abide by its vision statement: ‘To provide efficient and effective services to the pilgrims.’”

